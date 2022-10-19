James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,826 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,030,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,267,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,633,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

