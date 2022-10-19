James Investment Research Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JD.com by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

