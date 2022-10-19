Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ICPT opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
