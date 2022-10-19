Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $314.50

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $314.50 and last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 6730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.73.

Keyence Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.22.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

