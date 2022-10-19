KMD Brands Limited (KMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on November 24th

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

KMD Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at KMD Brands

In related news, insider David Kirk bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$261,750.00 ($183,041.96).

KMD Brands Company Profile

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Ozmosis, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

