MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004207 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $225.98 million and $140.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

