Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.