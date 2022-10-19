Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

