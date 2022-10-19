Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 221,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.