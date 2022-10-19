Nepsis Inc. Sells 338 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.