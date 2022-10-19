Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $31.20 on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. 1,005,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.69.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

