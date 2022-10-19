NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NXRT opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

