NSUR COIN (NSUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,554.00

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $56,554.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

