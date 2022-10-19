NXM (NXM) Price Tops $42.20 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $278.24 million and $17,033.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.20 or 0.00220463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.72 or 1.00006116 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002978 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00053078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

