ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

