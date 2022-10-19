OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

