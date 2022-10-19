Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $118,430,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

