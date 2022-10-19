Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

