PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $104,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

