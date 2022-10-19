Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Photronics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Photronics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Insider Activity at Photronics
In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
