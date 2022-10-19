Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Photronics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.