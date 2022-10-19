Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 781 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.24. 46,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.