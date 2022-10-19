Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $244.54 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

