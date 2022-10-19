Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PMO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
