Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.