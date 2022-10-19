Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $151.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 530,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 658,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,892,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.9 %

PWR stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.