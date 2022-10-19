Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE RGA opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 732,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

