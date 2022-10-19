Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 2.2 %

RSG opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 35,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.