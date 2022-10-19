Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.29. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

