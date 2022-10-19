Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Saitama has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $48.36 million and $1.70 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.09 or 0.99995318 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006438 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.
- Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023096 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056950 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00053310 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022880 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005196 BTC.
Saitama Profile
SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com.
