Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 376,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $7,258,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. 60,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,964. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03.

