Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $57.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $52.97 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

