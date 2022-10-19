ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

