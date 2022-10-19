Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SJR opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

