Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,504,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.11. 39,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.17. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

