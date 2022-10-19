Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

