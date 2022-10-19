Shentu (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $71.70 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,826,799 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

