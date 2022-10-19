Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declines By 5.5%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

