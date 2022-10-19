Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Decreases By 6.3%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CZFS stock remained flat at $70.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

