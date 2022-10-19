Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,356 shares of company stock worth $11,717,170.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Snap by 2,103.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675,953 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.