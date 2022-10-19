Songbird (SGB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $895,045.00

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Songbird has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $186.63 million and $895,045.00 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

