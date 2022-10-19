S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

