StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

