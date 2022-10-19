StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

