Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SUPGF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

