TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
TC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
TC Energy stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
