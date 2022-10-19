Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

