Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 4474800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

