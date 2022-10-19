Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 4474800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
