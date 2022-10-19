Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.94

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 5691574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.