The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $38.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

