The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,250,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.