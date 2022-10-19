The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,250,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.