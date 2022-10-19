The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

